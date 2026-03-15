0.2 mm rainfall brings relief from recent warm spell in Chandigarh

After experiencing relatively warm conditions over the past week, Chandigarh witnessed a noticeable drop in temperature on Sunday, accompanied by light rainfall.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, 0.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the city on March 15, bringing some relief from the recent warm spell.
Weather data shows that the city had been recording relatively higher temperatures since March 8. On March 8, the maximum temperature stood at 32.3 degrees Celcius with a minimum of 17.1 degrees Celcius. The temperature remained above 32 degrees Celcius for the next few days, with March 9 recording a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 16.3 degrees Celcius, while March 10 saw a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 19.3 degrees Celcius.
The highest temperature during the week was recorded on March 11, when the maximum temperature touched 34.9 degrees Celcius, above the seasonal norm, while the minimum temperature was 15.8 degrees Celcius.
The following days also remained relatively warm, with March 12 recording a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 16.6 degrees Celcius.
A gradual decline began thereafter. On March 13, the maximum temperature fell to 30.8 degrees Celcius with a minimum of 17.1 degrees Celcius, while March 14 recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 15.6 degrees Celcius.
However, on March 15, the temperature dropped more significantly. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celcius, which is around four degrees lower compared to the previous day and nearly eight degrees lower than the peak recorded earlier this week. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celcius, which is one degree above the normal.
The weather department also recorded maximum relative humidity of 76 per cent and minimum relative humidity of 41 per cent during the day.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department’s forecast, partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist over the next few days. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places on March 15 and March 16, while rainfall activity is expected to increase in intensity and distribution between March 18 and March 20.
The department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of around 30-40 kmph at isolated places during this period over Chandigarh.
Temperature is expected to remain relatively moderate during the coming days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celcius on March 16, 27 degrees Celcious on March 17 and March 18, 26 degrees Celcius on March 19, and may further dip to around 24 degrees Celcious by March 20 in the Tricity.
Minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 14 degrees Celcius and 16 degrees Celcius.
As per meteorologists, the ongoing weather activity is likely to keep daytime temperatures below the levels recorded earlier this week while increasing cloud cover and rainfall may bring further relief from the recent warm conditions in the city.