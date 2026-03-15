0.2 mm rainfall brings relief from recent warm spell in Chandigarh

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, 0.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the city on March 15, bringing some relief from the recent warm spell. (File Photo)

After experiencing relatively warm conditions over the past week, Chandigarh witnessed a noticeable drop in temperature on Sunday, accompanied by light rainfall.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, 0.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the city on March 15, bringing some relief from the recent warm spell.

Weather data shows that the city had been recording relatively higher temperatures since March 8. On March 8, the maximum temperature stood at 32.3 degrees Celcius with a minimum of 17.1 degrees Celcius. The temperature remained above 32 degrees Celcius for the next few days, with March 9 recording a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 16.3 degrees Celcius, while March 10 saw a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 19.3 degrees Celcius.