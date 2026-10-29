Zukerberg’s Meta can’t move Blink Digital’s Rs 1,000 crore suit to US, Bombay HC rejects plea

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed an application by Meta Platforms Inc. to move a Rs 1,000-crore lawsuit filed by city-based digital advertising agency Blink Digital (India) Private Limited to California, United States.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep V Marne held that Indian courts have jurisdiction to entertain the dispute governed by local laws and rejected Meta’s claim that California courts must decide the commercial dispute exclusively under California law.

The HC order came on an interim application by Meta, argued by senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, questioning the High Court’s jurisdiction over Blink Digital’s suit seeking account restoration and Rs 1,000 crore in damages. It sought return of Blink Digital’s Plaint under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) to the appropriate court.