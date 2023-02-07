scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Zoom to cut headcount by about 1,300 jobs

The video conferencing software maker also said that its executive leadership team will reduce their base salary by 20% in the same period.

Yuan also said that he will take a salary cut of 98% for the coming fiscal year, foregoing his fiscal 2023 corporate bonus. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Zoom to cut headcount by about 1,300 jobs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Zoom Video Communications will lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs, Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said in blog post on Tuesday, sending the company’s shares up 7%.

Yuan also said that he will take a salary cut of 98% for the coming fiscal year, foregoing his fiscal 2023 corporate bonus.

The video conferencing software maker also said that its executive leadership team will reduce their base salary by 20% in the same period.

A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 23:29 IST
Next Story

Surat to get state-of-the-art production facility for shrimp feed

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close