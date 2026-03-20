Zomato increases food delivery platform fee to Rs 14.90 per order; magicpin rules out hike

Zomato's platform fee now stands at Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis, from Rs 12.50 earlier. (File photo)

Food delivery aggregator Zomato has hiked the platform fee it charges users by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order, its app showed on Friday.

Zomato’s platform fee now stands at Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis, from Rs 12.50 earlier.

Rival Swiggy has been charging a platform Rs 14.99 inclusive of GST from its users.

According to people in the know, the hike in platform fee is on a pan-India basis in all markets where Zomato operates. It had last hiked its platform fee in September last year.

Meanwhile, magicpin, the third-largest food delivery player, which currently charges a platform fee of Rs 14.20 per order, ruled out a hike at least for the time being.