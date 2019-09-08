Zomato lays off 541 support staff citing ‘redundancies’

Online restaurant discovery and food delivery company Zomato has laid off as many as 541 people, representing 10 per cent of the firm’s strength. The company said the job cuts were across its customer, merchant and delivery partner support teams — which were rendered redundant due to reduction in order-related support queries. The current round of handing over of pink slips comes in addition to the 60 employees that Zomato laid off last month to reduce costs and eliminate redundancies, taking the total number of layoffs by the company to at least 600 this year.

Advertising

“Over the last few months, we have seen our technology products and platforms evolve and improve significantly. While business has continued to grow consistently, this has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries. We have dramatically improved the speed of service resolution, such that now only 7.5 per cent of our orders need support (down from 15 per cent in March),” a Zomato spokesperson said.

Explained Comes amid standoff with restaurant owners The fresh round of layoffs in the food delivery sector has come at a time when Zomato, along with other delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Uber Eats, are in the middle of a standoff with the restaurant owners — led by the National Restaurants Association of India — over the alleged anti-competitive practices being followed by the platforms. The layoffs add to the job losses in manufacturing sectors such as the auto and ancillary units.

“Unfortunately, the culmination of these factors has also led to certain redundancies across our customer, merchant and delivery partner support teams. Today, we let go of 541 people (~10 per cent of Zomato’s strength) across these support teams,” the person added.

Zomato said severance pay of 2-4 months will be extended to those who have been handed the pink slips, depending on their tenure with the firm, in addition to extending insurance support for these employees till January 2020. It pointed out that there was no one intervention or optimisation that led to the move “but a series of technological and process advances that on one end spurred the growth of our food delivery business and subsequently the 5X growth of our delivery partner fleet over the last year, have also led to fewer support queries and certain redundancies within support functions”. “This year we have hired ~1,200 people across functions (not inclusive of our last-mile delivery fleet) and another ~400 off-rolls positions,” the spokesperson said.

Post Saturday’s layoffs, Zomato’s current staff strength is estimated to be 5,000, including its international operations. Back in 2015, the firm — as part of restructuring its operations to focus on increasing traffic on the platform — asked nearly 300 of its employees in North America to leave.