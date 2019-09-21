Zomato extends Gold programme on dining out to deliveries now

Even as food-tech firm Zomato continues to face backlash from restaurant owners over its Gold programme on dining out, the Gurgaon-based firm has extended the programme to deliveries too, according to a mail sent by Zomato to its Gold members on Friday.

As per the mail, Gold on deliveries will be applicable from Saturday and will be valid for use only once per day. Under the programme for dining out, customers would get 1+1 on drinks or food items. For Gold on deliveries, the second highest priced item will be free as long as the pre-discount bill is at least Rs 300 and the total discount doesn’t exceed Rs 300.

“Launch of Zomato Gold on delivery is a desperate attempt by Zomato to shore up the sinking fortunes of their flagship Zomato Gold programme. It is also another instance of Zomato changing the goalpost; Gold was originally launched as a tool to promote the culture of “Dining out” but now it is being extended on delivery too,” the National Restaurants Association of India said in a statement.

“NRAI continues to remain firm in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is an unacceptable proposition to us. We had expressed the same unequivocally to the Zomato team in our recent talks with them. However, in utter disregard to the sentiments of the restaurant fraternity, they have chosen to extend the programme further to the delivery vertical as well. This is almost suicidal for the vertical and we appeal to all restaurants and cloud kitchens to stay away from Zomato Gold on delivery,” the statement added.

Zomato has also announced changes to Gold rules on dining out by limiting Gold use by a single user to one per day and allowing a maximum of two Gold unlocks per table.