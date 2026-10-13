Zoho unable to provide pay rise to employees due to AI costs, ‘pray for us’, says co-founder Vembu

Days after his appeal to Indians in the US to return home and build in India following disruptions to the Green Card process, Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu said Tuesday that the rising costs due to AI have led to his company not being able to provide the “usual pay increase” to its employees this year. This, along with challenging geopolitical conditions, made it unavoidable despite the company cutting its marketing budget, he said in a social media post.

“The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control. On top of that is the challenging geopolitical backdrop,” Vembu said in a post on social media platform ‘X’ early on Tuesday.

“We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apolgized for not being able to avoid this. We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but the outlook for software jobs in general is grim. We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now,” he further wrote.

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Rounding off his rather concerning assessment of the situation and the impact of AI, Vembu said, “We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us.”

Difficult times for the industry

His comments come at a time when investments in AI, especially in countries like the US, South Korea, and Taiwan, have continued to ramp up despite little visibility on profitability. American big tech companies and hyperscalers like Google, Meta, and Nvidia have committed a combined capital expenditure of nearly $700 billion this year towards building data centres.

While these massive expenses have yet to see significant profitability, they have led to prices of components like chips, memory, and other components surging to an extent that even the biggest companies have started passing on costs to customers, having absorbed it until now.

Apple, for example, hiked prices across its portfolio by as much as 42% in June this year. “We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin ⁠raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac,” the company said in its statement.

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Companies like HP and Lenovo have hiked prices by up to 25% this year. Console maker Xbox has raised prices multiple times. The underlying reason has been similar – shortage of chips and memory used in such electronic items, as chip and memory makers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron have diverted over 70% of their consumer memory production capacity towards manufacturing AI-focused higher-specialty memory to serve this demand.

Optimism remains in the market

Despite the tough environment, this AI-related optimism remains visible in the stock markets, though it has moderated a bit in recent times. The AI-heavy South Korean market has fallen nearly 10% over the past month, but remains around 40% up since the start of this year.

Taiwan’s benchmark index, dominated by chipmaking giant TSMC, remains nearly 60% higher. Shares of US-giants like Meta, Alphabet, and Nvidia surged 10-20% over this period, building on gains since the start of this year.