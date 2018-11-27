Yield on G-sec rises 2 bps to 7.73%

The yield on the benchmark bond, or the 10 year G-Sec, ended at 7.73 per cent on Monday, up 2 basis points over the previous close. On Thursday, it had ended the session at 7.71 per cent. The average liquidity deficit during the week ended Thursday November 22 continued to be a high Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

In fact, the liquidity deficit widened during the week – increased by Rs 21,000 crore over the previous week and to a one-month high, according to CARE Ratings. The high levels of currency in circulation and the sales of foreign exchange by the central bank are believed to be among the reasons for the shortage of liquidity. Indeed, the banking system has been in a deficit for the past seven consecutive weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting Open Market Operations (OMO) to ease liquidity pressures. The central bank conducted OMOs worth Rs 40,000 crore in October and has done OMOs worth Rs 30,000 crore in November so far of the planned Rs 40,000 crore. Barring the week ending October 8, the banking system liquidity has been in deficit since September 11.

While the lesser-rated Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) have found it somewhat harder to access funds in the money markets, a big chunk of the rollovers of commercial paper (CP) issued by NBFCs – pegged at Rs 1.5 lakh crore for November – are understood to have gone through smoothly. Moreover, credit offtake by the NBFC sector saw a notable increase in September. FE