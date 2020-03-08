Yes Bank debit cardholders can now withdraw from ATMs

Early on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges after the latter allegedly refused to cooperate in the probe, PTI reported. Early on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges after the latter allegedly refused to cooperate in the probe, PTI reported.

Crisis-hit Yes Bank has announced that customers can now make withdrawals using their debit cards at any ATMs, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of directors of the troubled bank for a period of 30 days“ and capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

In a late-night tweet on Saturday, the bank said, “You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience. @RBI @FinMinIndia.”

Early on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges after the latter allegedly refused to cooperate in the probe, PTI reported. Kapoor’s arrest at the ED office in Ballard Estate followed over 20 hours of questioning by the central agency after it raided his residence on Friday night.

The financial position of the fifth largest private bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to the bank’s inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors and withdrawal of deposits, the RBI had earlier said.

The RBI said it came to the conclusion that in the absence of a credible revival plan, and in public interest and the interest of the bank’s depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the Central Government for imposing a moratorium under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. “Accordingly, the Central government has imposed moratorium effective from Thursday,” the RBI said.

The State Bank of India (SBI), which is set to buy up to 49% equity stake in the bank, as proposed in the Reserve Bank of India’s reconstruction plan, said on Saturday that several potential investors have approached it to form a consortium to pick up stake in the private sector lender.

While SBI will initially invest Rs 2,450 crore, the investment can later increase to over Rs 10,000 crore depending on the due diligence, final valuation, investor interest and the capital requirement, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. SBI has time till Monday to respond to the RBI on its Yes Bank draft scheme.

Declining to name other investors who have showed interest, Kumar said Yes Bank needs a credible investor like SBI. He, however, ruled out a merger of the bank with the public sector bank and maintained that depositors’ money in Yes Bank is “not at risk”.

