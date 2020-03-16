Yes Bank crisis: ED summons Subhash Chandra, Naresh Goyal in money laundering probe against Rana Kapoor

Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra

On a day when Reserve Bank of India said that there was a robust revival plan for the crisis-hit Yes Bank, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday summoned corporate honchos of five firms, including Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, to appear before it this week in connection with its money laundering probe against Rana Kapoor and others.

Reliance group chairman Anil Ambani was earlier asked to depose Monday at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai as his group companies are among the big entities whose loans went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank. But he had sought exemption from appearance on some personal grounds, PTI reported. Ambani’s group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank, that turned into NPAs.

Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut and DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan have also been called for questioning. Anil Ambani has been called on March 19 at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, the official told PTI. Officials said promoters of all the big companies who had taken large loans from the beleaguered bank which later turned bad are being summoned for questioning in the case to take the investigation forward.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had told a press conference on March 6 that the Anil Ambani Group, Essel, ILFS, DHFL and Vodafone were among the stressed corporates Yes Bank had exposure to.

