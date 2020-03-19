Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID-19

Yes Bank: Anil Ambani appears before ED in Mumbai

The agency is expected to record the statement of the 60-year-old Anil Ambani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Yes Bank case.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: March 19, 2020 10:58:23 am
yes bank crisis, anil ambani yes bank crisis, yes bank money laundering, yes bank ed case Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani.

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said.

The agency is expected to record the statement of the 60-year-old Ambani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ambani’s nine group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that reportedly were under “stress”.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement