US fighter jets carried out “self-defence” strikes on an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island on Tuesday, an American military official said. The attack was carried out using precision weapons, reported CNN.

Al Jazeera quoted Iranian media reported that an area on the outskirts of a city on Qeshm Island had been hit in an “enemy attack” but no infrastructure was damaged. Ahmad Nafisi, Hormozgan province’s deputy governor for political and security affairs, was quoted as saying that the strike caused no damage to vital infrastructure, commercial premises or residential areas.

The US official said the operation responded to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aggression against US personnel and assets. US Central Command remained “highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region”, the official added.