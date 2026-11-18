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US fighter jets carried out “self-defence” strikes on an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island on Tuesday, an American military official said. The attack was carried out using precision weapons, reported CNN.
Al Jazeera quoted Iranian media reported that an area on the outskirts of a city on Qeshm Island had been hit in an “enemy attack” but no infrastructure was damaged. Ahmad Nafisi, Hormozgan province’s deputy governor for political and security affairs, was quoted as saying that the strike caused no damage to vital infrastructure, commercial premises or residential areas.
The US official said the operation responded to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aggression against US personnel and assets. US Central Command remained “highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region”, the official added.
The latest strikes appear similar to US attacks near the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, which Washington has also described as defensive, rather than a major escalation, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s military said its air defences were responding to “hostile drone attacks” early Wednesday. Authorities had not provided details on where the drones came from, their intended targets or whether there was damage or casualties, reported CNN.
Sirens sounded in Bahrain early Wednesday, and the country’s military said it had intercepted “a number of Iranian aerial attacks”. Bahrain has reported several Iranian attacks over the past week. Its military accused Tehran of continuing a “systematic hostile approach” and carrying out attacks against the kingdom.
A third US aircraft carrier strike group has recently entered Central Command’s area of responsibility. It is expected to join, at least temporarily, operations that include a blockade of Iranian ports and escort missions for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
There was little sign of an imminent diplomatic agreement to end the conflict. President Donald Trump has warned that the US could resume full combat operations if Tehran rejects his administration’s demands.