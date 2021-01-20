scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

Wall St set to open near-record high as Biden takes office; Netflix soars

Biden, due to take over as the 46th President of the United States just after noon (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, will waste little time trying to turn the page on the Trump era, advisers said, signing a raft of 15 executive actions on issues ranging from the pandemic to the economy to climate change.

By: Reuters | January 20, 2021 8:58:26 pm
US market today, Wall street today, US market opening today, Joe Biden, Joe Biden US President, US President Joe Bide economy, US economy, US world market, business newsWall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to “act big” to save the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy and worry about debt later. (Reuters)

US stock futures neared record highs on Wednesday, as Joe Biden prepared to take charge as US President at his inauguration, while Netflix soared after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies.

Shares of the world’s largest streaming service surged 13% in premarket trading, helping boost futures tracking the broader tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to “act big” to save the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy and worry about debt later.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Biden, due to take over as the 46th President of the United States just after noon (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, will waste little time trying to turn the page on the Trump era, advisers said, signing a raft of 15 executive actions on issues ranging from the pandemic to the economy to climate change.

Read |Trump leaves White House, says ‘it’s been a great honor’

At 06:59 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 33 points, or 0.11% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.33%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 104.5 points, or 0.8%.

Morgan Stanley climbed 1.7% ahead of its results that would wrap up earnings from major U.S. lenders.

UnitedHealth Group Inc slid 0.3% after the health insurer’s quarterly profit slumped nearly 38%, weighed by costs related to its programs to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more accessible for its customers.

Also read |Biden-Harris Inauguration: 7 ways it’s different from swearing-in ceremonies of the past

S&P 500 company earnings are expected to rise by 24% in 2021 after falling 15% in 2020, according to Refinitiv data. With stock market valuations sitting close to a 20-year high, investors are hoping corporate results and profit outlooks will help them determine to what degree the valuations are justified.

Boeing Co added 1% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to “hold” from “sell”, saying the worst has passed and believes restarting of 737 MAX aircraft deliveries in December marked a turning point towards planemaker’s financial recovery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement