US-China trade war: Timeline of how we got here and what’s next

US President Donald Trump (right) has authorized a new round of tariffs on an additional 0 billion of Chinese goods on Monday. US President Donald Trump (right) has authorized a new round of tariffs on an additional 0 billion of Chinese goods on Monday.

The trade dispute between the US and China continues. US President Donald Trump has authorized a new round of tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing the total to $250 billion. Before the announcement, Chinese officials were said to be planning on rejecting an invitation to return to the negotiating table if the US went through with the plan, though they have yet to formally respond.

Here’s a timeline of major developments this year — in reverse chronological order — and also the main dates of coming events.

9/17/2018 US announces 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese exports effective September 24 until the end of 2018, to rise to 25 percent afterward. Smart watches and a few other items from the preliminary list are exempted.

9/6/2018 End of comment period for tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports. China’s retaliation might begin immediately after the US action.

8/23/2018 Tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese imports to begin. Chinese retaliation of tariffs on $16 billion of US exports to begin.

8/03/2018 China announces a list of $60 billion worth of US imports it plans to apply tariffs on should the Trump administration follow through with higher tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

8/02/2018 US Trade Representative confirms that President Trump is considering increasing proposed tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent.

7/31/2018 China, US. reported to be trying to restart trade talks.

7/26/2018 Qualcomm Inc. decides to scrap a $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors NV, because China didn’t sign off as time expired.

READ | China set to convene meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to US tariffs, says report

7/20/2018 Trump says he’s “ready to go” with tariffs on $500 billion of Chinese imports.

7/11/2018 The USTR releases a list of $200 billion of Chinese goods it plans to impose an extra 10 percent tariffs on.

7/6/2018 Tariffs on $34 billion of imports begin. Tariffs on $34 billion of imports begin.

7/6/2018 ZTE Corp. receives limited authorization to resume business.

7/3/2018 US computer chip company Micron Technology Inc. ordered to halt sales in China.

6/27/2018 Trump agrees to less aggressive option to limit Chinese investment in the US

6/21/2018 President Xi Jinping says China will hit back if struck, according to the Wall Street Journal, and criticizes US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling Chinese claims of economic openness “a joke.”

6/20/2018 White House releases report accusing China of threatening US interests.

6/19/2018 Trump says US looking to put tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese exports, with another $200 billion after that if China retaliates.

6/18/2018 Pompeo calls Chinese claims of economic openness “a joke.”

6/15/2018 US announces tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China, with Trump threatening more if China retaliates. China responds in kind.

6/15/2018 Qualcomm Inc.’s takeover of NXP Semiconductors NV is said to be approved by Chinese regulators, although a later report contradicts this. 6/15/2018 Pompeo meets Xi, discussing trade and security.

6/7/2018 Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announces deal allowing ZTE to get back into business.

6/6/2018 China said to offer to buy $25 billion more of US goods in 2018.

6/3/2018 China says previous offers and deals are off if tariffs imposed.

6/2-4/2018 Wilbur Ross, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He meet in Beijing for talks.

5/30/2018 China announces cuts to tariffs on some consumer goods, to start July 1.

5/29/2018 US announces plan to limit some visas for Chinese citizens to protect intellectual property.

5/29/2018 US announces that it’s moving ahead with tariffs on $50 billion of imports and a plan to curb investment in sensitive technology.

5/29/2018 China said to be considering buying more US coal to narrow trade deficit.

5/28/2018 At the WTO, US accuses China of imposing laws that result in the theft of US tech and IP.

5/28/2018 China ready to approve Qualcomm/NXP deal if it gets assurances that the US will lift ban on ZTE Corp.

5/28/2018 US said to be pressing China to sign long-term import contracts.

5/25/2018 US announces a $1.3 billion fine and other punishments for ZTE, but will allow company to resume purchasing from American suppliers.

5/23/2018 Trump backs away from the previous day’s deal, saying US will “probably have to use a different structure.”

5/22/2018 China will cut import duties on cars to 15% from 25%.

5/22/2018 Two nations agree on the “broad outline” of a settlement for ZTE dispute, the WSJ reports. China offered to remove tariffs on US farm products as part of the deal.

5/21/2018 Trump tweets that China will buy “massive amounts of additional farm/agricultural products.”

5/20/2018 Both nations reach an agreement and issue a joint statement. The US agrees to hold off on tariffs. China offers to significantly increase purchases of US goods.

5/18/2018 China ends anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into sorghum.

5/17/2018 Talks start in Washington.

5/14/2018 China is said to restart review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal.

5/13/2018 Trump tweets that he’s working with Xi to get ZTE “back into business.”

5/10/2018 ZTE ceases major operations in the US 5/3-4/2018 Trade talks in Beijing. No agreement is reached, and no statement is released. US demands a $200 billion cut in trade deficit. China protests over ZTE case, demands end of 301 investigation.

4/28/2018 China objects to being on US intellectual property watch list.

4/27/2018 US keeps China on IP priority watch list of nations. 4/26/2018 Reported that China may cut car import tariffs by half.

4/26/2018 Reported that US looking into China’s Huawei Technologies Co. for possible violation of sanctions against Iran.

4/17/2018 China announces it will collect anti-dumping tariffs on sorghum imports from the US, a trade worth about $1 billion in 2017.

4/16/2018 US penalizes China’s ZTE for violating a previous agreement punishing it for doing business with Iran and North Korea. The company is banned from buying US technology for seven years.

4/10/2018 Xi promises to open up various sectors including autos and finance.

4/5/2018 Trump issues statement that says “in light of China’s unfair retaliation” for his initial tariffs, his administration will consider an addition $100 billion in tariffs.

4/5/2018 China complains to the World Trade Organization about US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

4/4/2018 US responds to China’s WTO complaint on the section 301 tariffs, calling it baseless.

4/4/2018 China complains to WTO about the section 301 tariff action by the US

4/4/2018 China says it will levy an additional 25 percent tariff on imports of 106 US products including soybeans, automobiles, chemicals and aircraft, in response to proposed American duties on its high-tech goods.

4/3/2018 The US releases a list dominated by high-tech industrial products as targets for proposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports. This is aimed at recouping losses from China’s alleged abuse of intellectual property.

4/2/2018 China says it will start levying tariffs on $3 billion of US imports including fresh fruits, nuts, wine and pork. Early April Liu He tells other officials that trade talks between the two parties broke down after the US demanded that China curtail support for high-technology industries. Beijing had offered to cut the bilateral trade deficit by $50 billion.

3/27/2018 US releases Section 301 report on China.

3/23/2018 China unveils tariffs on $3 billion of US imports in response to steel and aluminum tariffs .

3/23/2018 US complains to WTO about Chinese protection of IP.

3/22/2018 US proposes tariffs in response to China’s “unfair trade practices” related to technology transfer, IP, and innovation; says it will complain to WTO and look at restricting investment from China.

3/9/2018 Trump signs tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from all nations, including China.

2/4/2018 China starts a one-year anti-subsidy investigation into sorghum imported from the US

1/22/2018 US imposes safeguard tariffs on washing machine and solar cell imports. While much of these imports don’t come from China, the statement makes clear that Chinese dominance of the global supply chain was a concern.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App