Stocks rise on tech gains; Nvidia falls after hours

Major stock indexes rose on Wednesday, led by gains in technology shares after an ​upbeat report from CoreWeave lifted optimism about the AI trade, and the dollar strengthened.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab gained ‌2.9%, recovering some of their recent sharp losses, but the stock fell 8% after the bell after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Nvidia’s board was preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

The Nasdaq and S&P ​500 each ended the regular session more than 1% higher, and the S&P 500 technology sector (.SPLRCT), opens new tab was up 2.7%. Tech ​shares had been sold off in the wake of the US midterm elections last week amid worries about ⁠increased AI regulation and the sustainability of the AI rally.