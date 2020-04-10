South Korean shares slip as OPEC supply cut concerns offset Fed optimism

A member of the media looks at a computer monitor displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) figures at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (File photo, source: Bloomberg) A member of the media looks at a computer monitor displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) figures at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (File photo, source: Bloomberg)

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares eased on Friday as concerns that a deal between OPEC and allies on oil supply cut would be enough to revive global fuel demand offset another series of sweeping stimulus measures from the US Federal Reserve. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI fell 0.62 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 1,835.59 by 0220 GMT.

OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

The US Federal Reserve announced a broad, $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses, the latest in an expanding suite of programmes meant to keep the US economy intact as the country battles the

coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 10,450.

The market seemed somewhat distorted as foreigners were on a holiday for Good Friday, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Foreigners were net buyers of 2.3 billion won ($1.89 million) worth of shares on the main board, set to snap 26 straight sessions of sell-offs.

The won was quoted at 1,215.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,219.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,214.7 per dollar, down 0.3 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,213.6.

The KOSPI has fallen 16.48% so far this year and lost 10.6 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 557.88 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 404.

The won has lost 4.8 per cent against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 111.70.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 0.977 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.422 per cent.

($1 = 1,217.1700 won)

