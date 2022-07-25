Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Updated: July 25, 2022 10:39:51 am
Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Musk, the co-founder of Tesla Inc., had an alleged liaison in early December in Miami with Nicole Shanahan, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. That ended the long friendship between Musk, 51, and Brin, who helped support the electric carmaker during the 2008 financial crisis. Brin, 48, filed for divorce from Shanahan in January.
The size of Brin’s personal investments in Musk’s companies isn’t known, and it’s unclear whether there have been any sales, the newspaper said.
Musk is the world’s richest person with a $242 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Brin is the eighth-wealthiest, with a net worth of $94.6 billion.
Subscriber Only Stories
The affair is the latest in a string of revelations about Musk’s personal life. Reports earlier this year said he became the father to twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink.
Another of his companies, SpaceX, paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Musk in 2016, according to Insider. Musk said the accusations were “utterly untrue” and designed to interfere with his acquisition of Twitter Inc., an agreement which he’s now trying to exit.
Musk’s affair with Shanahan took place in December at Art Basel in Miami, and Musk at another event asked Brin for forgiveness, according to the Journal.
Brin and Shanahan are currently negotiating a settlement, with Shanahan seeking more than $1 billion, the Journal said, even though there’s a prenuptial agreement.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report
BTS: V ‘burns it all’ to cheer on J-Hope as rapper leaves for Chicago to headline Lollapalooza, watch
Watch video: Truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun, woman saves toll booth worker
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as President; Congress’ Manish Tewari criticises disruptions in House
Pune: Online gambling dens operating behind curtains in lottery shops, video gaming centres busted; 16 arrested
Markets fall in early trade dragged down by Reliance, weak global equities
Debt-ridden Bengaluru man who stabbed landlady 91 times arrested
Had discussions on state projects: Basavaraj Bommai after BJP CMs council meet
Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rainfall today, all days of the week
‘What will you call this tax’: Video showing elephants being fed sugarcane goes viral
Apple Watch ‘Pro’ rumours are heating up: Here’s a peek at the high-end smartwatch
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray