Saudi stock market trading stops over technical error

Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

By: AP | Dubai |
Updated: June 2, 2021 3:35:08 pm
saudi stock market, saudi stocksIn this June 15, 2015, file photo, a Saudi man walks through the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday, June 2, 2021, over what it referred to as a technical glitch, without elaborating. (AP Photo)

Saudi Arabia’s key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as an unexplained technical glitch.

The Tadawul later said trading had resumed, but Saudi state TV said trading remain halted despite the stock market’s statement. There was no immediate explanation for the conflicting statements.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country’s oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world’s top-valued companies.

