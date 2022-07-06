scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo dies, Nigerian oil official says

Barkindo, who was 63 years old, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years as OPEC's secretary-general.

By: Reuters | Abuja |
Updated: July 6, 2022 12:35:13 pm
Mohammad Barkindo OPECLate OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo speaks while addressing delegates at the opening of the Nigeria Oil & Gas 2022 meeting in Abuja, Nigeria July 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

OPEC’s Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died, Mele Kyari, the chief executive of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.

Barkindo, who was 63 years old, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years as OPEC’s secretary-general.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo,” Kyari said on Twitter, adding that he died late on Tuesday.

The death was a “great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community,” he added.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

Kyari said Barkindo died hours after meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and giving the main speech at an energy summit in Abuja.

Barkindo said the oil and gas industry is “under siege” due to years of under-investment, adding that the resulting supply shortage could be eased if extra production from Iran and Venezuela was allowed to flow.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement