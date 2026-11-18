Shares of the company rose nearly ​4% in extended trading but remained down about 17% for the year through Tuesday’s close. The company ‌is valued at roughly $3.8 trillion.

“Our momentum is real,” interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress said, without addressing the leadership uncertainty. “Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track.”

With Huang gone, investors are looking for clues about Nvidia’s future, from billions of dollars invested in ​cloud providers, suppliers and AI startups to who will ultimately lead the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

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Also Read | Jensen Huang resigns: Why his exit from Nvidia will be a test for the AI boom

The AI boom’s most ​prolific salesman resigned on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and ⁠two Nvidia employees.