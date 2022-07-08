scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Japan’s Nikkei loses some of its early gains after news of ex-PM Shinzo Abe being shot

By 0354 GMT, the Nikkei index had risen 0.5% to 26,631.72, after climbing as much as 1.4% earlier in the session. The broader Topix index had risen 0.58% to 1,893.43.

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
Updated: July 8, 2022 10:33:21 am
shinzo abe,shinzo abe news, shinzo abe shot,Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Japan’s Nikkei cut some of its early gains on Friday after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot, and according to a report, had been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech.

“The impact (of this incident) on the stock market was limited as he is no longer a prime minister. Also his “Abenomics” economic stimulus has been taken over by the current administration,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“Rather, the Nikkei had gained too much earlier in the session.”

The benchmark index rose more than 1% earlier as heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked overnight Wall Street gains, after less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials eased concerns about U.S. recession.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

