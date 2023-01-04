scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Inflation drives Britain’s record Christmas grocery sales

UK grocery sales rose 9.4 per cent to a record 12.8 billion pounds ($15.3 billion) in the four weeks to December 25.

People walk along a street in a shopping district in central London, January 2, 2023. (AP)

British grocery sales rose 9.4 per cent to a record 12.8 billion pounds ($15.3 billion) in the four weeks to December 25, though growth was driven by price inflation rather than increased purchasing, market researcher Kantar said on Wednesday.

It said sales measured by volume, or the amount people bought, fell 1 per cent year-on-year, showing the challenges shoppers are facing during a cost-of-living crisis.

“This story played out across the traditional Christmas categories. For example, value sales of mince pies soared by 19 per cent but volume purchases barely increased at all,” said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight.

Kantar said grocery price inflation was 14.4 per cent in December, down from 14.6 per cent in November, with prices rising fastest in markets such as milk, dog food and frozen potato products.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

“This is the second month in a row that grocery price inflation has fallen, raising hopes that the worst has now passed,” McKevitt said.

He noted that consumers continued to trade down to supermarkets’ own label products, with sales rising by 13.3 per cent, well ahead of a 4.7 per cent increase in branded lines.

Kantar said visits to supermarkets increased 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

Online grocery sales rose 4 per cent, though its share of the market fell 0.6 percentage points to 11.6 per cent.

Advertisement

Market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda all delivered solid performances with sales on a value basis up 6.0 per cent, 6.2 per cent and 6.4 per cent respectively over the 12 weeks to December 25.

But German-owned discounters Aldi UK and Lidl GB remained the fastest-growing chains with growth of 27.0 per cent and 23.9 per cent respectively, partly reflecting new store openings. Morrisons and Waitrose were the laggards with sales falls of 2.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

On Tuesday, Aldi itself reported a 26 per cent increase in December sales. Tesco and Sainsbury’s are due to update on Christmas trading next week.

Advertisement

Overall UK inflation is running at 10.7 per cent and consumers face the prospect of a tighter squeeze in 2023, with higher taxes and mortgage rates and scaled-back government support on household energy bills.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 14:56 IST
Next Story

Caught on camera: French reporter ducks for cover as Russian missile strikes behind him in Ukraine

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close