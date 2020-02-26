Global markets fall for the fifth straight day, US crude falls below $50/bbl amid fears of coronavirus pandemic

Among other key Asian stocks, the Shanghai Composite Index in China fell 0.8 per cent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.7 per cent. (Image source: Getty) Among other key Asian stocks, the Shanghai Composite Index in China fell 0.8 per cent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.7 per cent. (Image source: Getty)

The international equity markets fell for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, following the rising fears over a possibility of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic.

Global crude oil prices are volatile with the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipping below the critical $50 per barrel mark.

The concerns of the deadly virus turning pandemic rose further as governments across the globe struggled to prevent its spread. Around 30 countries are now affected by the novel coronavirus, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

So far, the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected over 80,000 people and has claimed over 2,700 lives. The disease has also spread beyond borders of China and there has been a rise in coronavirus cases in South Korea, Italy and new cases in Iran, Iraq and France.

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) has however said while the sudden rise in coronavirus cases is “deeply concerning”, the deadly virus does not amount to a pandemic yet and it can still be contained.

Moody’s Analytics on Wednesday said that a global recession is likely if coronavirus becomes a pandemic, according to a PTI report.

Asian Market

Among the top Asian equity markets, the MSCI Asian shares excluding Japan fell 1 per cent, while the Japanese Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent to end at their lowest in more than four months over worries that the virus could force the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics to be held in July.

Among other key Asian stocks, the Shanghai Composite Index in China fell 0.8 per cent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.7 per cent.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 392.24 points (0.97 per cent) to end below the critical 40,000-mark. The 30-share BSE benchmark settled at 39,888.96 on Wednesday. On the other hand, the broader Nifty 50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) cracked 119.40 points (1.01 per cent) to end the day at 11,678.50.

Wall Street

In the US stock market on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended 879.44 points (3.15 per cent) down at 27,081.36, while the S&P 500 index lost 97.68 points (3.03 per cent) to settle at 3,128.21. The Nasdaq Composite index declined 255.67 points (2.77 per cent) to end at 8,965.61.

On Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index, which is known as the fear gauge of the US market, rose above 30 for the first time since December 2018 and closed at 27.85.

Crude oil prices

The price of the US crude oil fell below $50 on Wednesday, its lowest since January 2019, after countries in Asia, Europe and West Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases and the US warned of an inevitable pandemic.

The Brent crude futures were down $1.19 (2.2 per cent) to $53.76 a barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 83 cents (1.7 per cent) at $49.07 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters and PTI)

