Elon Musk loses No 1 rank in list of world’s richest; Gautam Adani climbs to 28th spot

Days after reclaiming his title as the world’s richest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost the top spot on Friday, with the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index showing he had lost $7.71 billion in a day from his net worth. The Tesla CEO’s net worth currently stands at $176 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, French business tycoon Bernard Arnault was once again the world’s richest person, as the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH added $710 million more to his net worth. Arnault’s net worth currently stands at $187 billion.

Musk lost over 11 billion in two days amid a sharp fall in the stock prices of Tesla. The stock of the electric vehicle fell 5.85 per cent to close at $190.90 on Thursday on Nasdaq. On Wednesday, the stock witnessed a fall of 1.4 per cent and closed at $202.77.

Meanwhile, amid a sharp rally in Adani group stocks, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani added $1.68 billion to his net worth to climb four spots. He is now at the 28th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, which shows a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The Bloomberg index updates the wealth figures of the world’s richest people at the close of every trading day in New York.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s third most rich person, followed by Bill Gates in 4th spot and Warren Buffet in fifth.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani lost $702 million from his net worth, and is now ranked the world’s 11 most rich person.