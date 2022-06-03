scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Elon Musk’s jobs warning at Tesla underscores gloomy economic outlook

The email, titled "pause all hiring worldwide", was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday, and underscored an increasingly gloomy economic outlook for the globe, as prices soar and war in Ukraine passed its 100th day.

By: Reuters | Frankfurt |
June 3, 2022 3:10:33 pm
elon musk, tesla ceo elon musk, tesla job cutsTesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10%, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The email, titled “pause all hiring worldwide”, was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday, and underscored an increasingly gloomy economic outlook for the globe, as prices soar and war in Ukraine passed its 100th day.

The message from Musk came shortly after Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase, described the challenges facing the U.S. economy as akin to a “hurricane”.

REACTIONS:

“Musk’s bad feeling is shared by many people,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomic research at Dutch bank ING.

Best of Express Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
More Premium Stories >>

“We’re talking about stagnation and a global economy which has to go through significant structural change, such as decarbonisation, deglobalisation and adjusting to older societies.”

“But we are not talking about global recession. We expect a cooling of the global economy towards the end of the year. The U.S. will cool off, while China and Europe are not going to rebound.”

“Laying off workers, however, is not the best reaction. We will need skilled workers more than ever in the future. This could turn into firing and then hiring,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement