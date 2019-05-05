Trump threatens to expand tariffs to all Chinese goods ahead of final talks

Written by Ana Swanson

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods on Friday and impose levies on hundreds of billions of dollars of additional imports “shortly,” a move that appeared to be aimed at forcing China to agree to a final trade deal as soon as this week.

Chinese negotiators arrive in Washington this week for what many both inside and outside the administration have said could be a final round of talks to produce a trade agreement — at least in principle.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who made a quick trip to Beijing last week, has expressed optimism about the trade talks, which he said are in “final laps.” Outside advisers to the White House have said a deal is more likely than not.

But in a tweet on Sunday, Trump said talks were progressing “too slowly” and suggested that the Chinese were attempting to renegotiate the deal. Trump repeated a threat to raise the rate on existing tariffs and tax nearly all of China’s exports to the United States.

“For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods,” Trump said.

“These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%.”

“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” he added.

It remains to be seen how the Chinese will respond to Trump’s threats. Chinese leaders have been keen to reduce Trump’s tariffs, which have taken a toll on their economy. But analysts have also emphasized that the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, does not want to appear to be kowtowing to Trump’s demands.