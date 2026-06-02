Oil holds near $95 as Strait of Hormuz fears intensify

Despite the spike in crude prices, US stock markets remained resilient, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh record highs.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 2, 2026 11:06 AM IST
OilFor India, sustained high oil prices could pose macroeconomic challenges.
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Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran kept markets on edge. Brent crude, the global benchmark, held near $95 a barrel after surging more than 4 per cent in the previous session, while US crude traded around $92 a barrel.

The rise comes amid concerns that tensions in West Asia could disrupt energy supplies and delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Also read | India’s oil shock could have been much worse — but for China

Despite the spike in crude prices, US stock markets remained resilient, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh record highs. However, sectors sensitive to fuel costs, including airlines, came under pressure as investors weighed the impact of higher energy prices.

For India, sustained high oil prices could pose macroeconomic challenges. A report by 360 ONE Capital estimates that if crude averages $90 per barrel in FY27, retail inflation could rise to 4.8% from 4.1%, while GDP growth may slow to 6.3% from 6.7%.

The report also projects a wider fiscal deficit and current account deficit under such a scenario. Analysts have also warned that prolonged tensions could put pressure on the rupee, with the currency remaining vulnerable to any escalation in the conflict or further disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

 

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