Oil holds near $95 as Strait of Hormuz fears intensify

Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran kept markets on edge. Brent crude, the global benchmark, held near $95 a barrel after surging more than 4 per cent in the previous session, while US crude traded around $92 a barrel.

The rise comes amid concerns that tensions in West Asia could disrupt energy supplies and delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Despite the spike in crude prices, US stock markets remained resilient, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh record highs. However, sectors sensitive to fuel costs, including airlines, came under pressure as investors weighed the impact of higher energy prices.