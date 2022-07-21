scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

China to repay more depositors to defuse rural bank scandal

The scandal has triggered widespread protests from outraged depositors since April and cast a harsh spotlight on the 4,000 small and medium-sized banks sprinkled across the country.

By: Reuters | Beijing |
July 21, 2022 4:49:59 pm
A man wearing a mask rests in the shade near Chinese lanterns, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo)

Chinese regulators took fresh steps on Thursday to defuse anger over a banking fraud that has sparked high-profile protests, by announcing a second round of repayments to depositors whose funds were frozen in two provinces.

Some deposits at four rural lenders in central Henan province and one in eastern Anhui province were frozen in what authorities said was a complex scam involving a private financial group with stakes in the lenders that had faked data by colluding with bank staff and siphoning off funds illegally.

The scandal has triggered widespread protests from outraged depositors since April and cast a harsh spotlight on the 4,000 small and medium-sized banks sprinkled across the country.

In their bid to shore up confidence among depositors, Henan and Anhui provinces started making repayments to smaller depositors on July 15, following investigations by authorities and arrests of suspects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

On Thursday, financial authorities in Henan said they would commence the second round of repayments to clients on behalf of the four rural banks there from July 25.

Individuals with deposits of up to 100,000 yuan ($14,787) will be repaid, the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and the provincial financial bureau said in a joint statement.

Authorities in Anhui’s Bengbu city made a similar statement, saying it will start repaying clients at a bank there with deposits of 50,000-100,000 yuan.

In addition to the rural bank scandal, the Chinese government is also grappling with a growing mortgage payment boycott across the country in a political sensitive year for Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third leadership term at a once-in-five-years Communist Party congress later this year.

The CBIRC said over the weekend that authorities’ decision to repay depositors in Henan and Anhui came after three months of “arduous” probes into the fraud case, denying that the move was due to the protests.

The regulator said local and central governments are actively working to dispose of risks and would protect the legal interests of depositors.

($1 = 6.7629 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement