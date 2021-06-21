China’s central bank urges financial institutions to crack down on cryptocurrencies

China's central bank said it had summoned some banks and payment institutions and urged them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading. (Representative image: Pixabay)

China’s central bank said on Monday it had summoned some banks and payment institutions recently, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading. The People’s Bank of China urged the institutions to promptly cut payment channels for cryptocurrency trading. They must not provide other crypto-related financial services, PBOC said.

