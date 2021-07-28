scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Bitcoin rises above $40,000

Bitcoin was last up 1.7% at $40,149 while rival cryptocurrency ether rose 1% to $2,328.

By: Reuters | Singapore |
July 28, 2021 9:30:14 am
Bitcoin, Bitcoin value, Bitcoin net worth, Bitcoin newsA representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. (REUTERS)

Bitcoin broke above $40,000 on Wednesday and headed for another attempt at breaking from its monthslong range as short sellers bailed out and traders drew confidence from recent positive comments about the cryptocurrency by high-profile investors.

Bitcoin was last up 1.7% at $40,149 while rival cryptocurrency ether rose 1% to $2,328. Bitcoin is within a whisker of rising through its 100-day moving average.

