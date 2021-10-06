Bengaluru: BBMP allows Durga Puja celebration with Covid appropriate behaviour in place

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has accorded permission to the Bengali community associations in Bengaluru to perform Durga puja from October 11 to 15 with Covid appropriate protocols in place.

The idol should be sanitised before installation and the size has been restricted to 4 feet.

“One idol should be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone. Only basic prayer and rituals are allowed. No more than 50 people should be present at the venue during prayers. The Association organising the event should ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed,” the order by the BBMP chief commissioner Gaurva Gupta read.

The civic agency has prohibited the distribution of sweets, fruits, and flowers. Moreover, the organisers should issue invitation cards for guests with specific timing slots so that the Covid protocols are not breached.

On the day of idol immersion, BBMP has directed the association to not allow more than 10 members, and beating of drums is also prohibited.

The immersion should be a public tank or pond identified and permitted by Zonal Joint Commissioner and Police.

The visitors will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry gate and the association has to place additional sanitiser bottles at multiple places inside the venue. “Sanitization of chairs, tables, floors are to be done at least four times a day. .Display of safety norms for Covid-19 inside the venue/premises is mandatory. Installation of potable drinking water for all visitors,” the guidelines read.