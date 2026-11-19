Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in its initial public offering, setting a record and topping SpaceX’s $75 billion market debut in June.

The artificial intelligence tech development company said late on Wednesday that it and its seven co-founders sold 980 million shares at $83 each, reported Al Jazeera. The offering exceeded the company’s earlier plan, disclosed in filings last week, to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 apiece. Investor demand had far surpassed expectations, according to the report.

The IPO puts Anthropic on course for a valuation of about $1.5 trillion. At current market values, that would make it the world’s 12th-largest company, just behind Tesla. It would still be above giants like Samsung, AMD, Visa, MasterCard, and Walmart.