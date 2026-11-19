Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in its initial public offering, setting a record and topping SpaceX’s $75 billion market debut in June.
The artificial intelligence tech development company said late on Wednesday that it and its seven co-founders sold 980 million shares at $83 each, reported Al Jazeera. The offering exceeded the company’s earlier plan, disclosed in filings last week, to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 apiece. Investor demand had far surpassed expectations, according to the report.
The IPO puts Anthropic on course for a valuation of about $1.5 trillion. At current market values, that would make it the world’s 12th-largest company, just behind Tesla. It would still be above giants like Samsung, AMD, Visa, MasterCard, and Walmart.
The company’s shares are due to begin trading on the Nasdaq in New York on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.
Founded in 2021 by former researchers from OpenAI, Anthropic’s public debut is being closely watched as a measure of investor appetite for companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence.
Technology companies have committed trillions of dollars to AI, expecting the technology to bring major changes to business and society. Gartner forecasts AI-related investment of $2.7 trillion in 2026 and $3.6 trillion in 2027, Al Jazeera reported. Companies focused on the technology account for about half of the US stock market’s value, according to the article.
The scale of the investment has prompted debate over whether the spending will deliver lasting returns or whether it reflects a speculative bubble similar to the one that preceded the dot-com crash in 2000.
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