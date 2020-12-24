Alibaba shares in Hong Kong tumble on China probe

By: Reuters | Hong Kong | December 24, 2020 11:44:02 am
Shares of Alibaba Group plunged 7% on Thursday in early trading after Chinese regulators said they have launched an investigation into the company for suspected monopolistic behaviour.
The stock traded as low as HK$229.4. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.