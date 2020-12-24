Alibaba shares in Hong Kong tumble on China probe

The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

Shares of Alibaba Group plunged 7% on Thursday in early trading after Chinese regulators said they have launched an investigation into the company for suspected monopolistic behaviour.

The stock traded as low as HK$229.4. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%.

