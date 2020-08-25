scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Alibaba’s Ant Group files for blockbuster dual listing in Hong Kong, Shanghai

By: Reuters | Hong Kong | Published: August 25, 2020 3:13:19 pm
A sign for digital payment service Ant Financial's Alipay, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and a QR code is displayed at a store in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg)

Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm and China’s dominant mobile payments firm, on Tuesday filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market which could raise as much as $30 billion and become the world’s largest IPO ever.

Ant’s initial public offering would be the first simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and the year-old STAR Market, and help both bourses boost their status as capital market centres.

Ant, already the world’s most valuable unicorn – or billion-dollar unlisted tech firm – did not disclose the size, timetable or other key details of the offering in its preliminary prospectus.

Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its IPO details.

