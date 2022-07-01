Women’s share in incremental bank deposits rises to 35%: SBI

The share of women depositors in incremental bank deposits during FY22 increased to 35 per cent from 15 per cent in FY21, a whopping rise of 20 percentage points, a research report by State Bank of India (SBI) said.

“Even if we consider the share of women depositors in FY22 over FY20 (as FY21 was an exceptional year) in incremental bank deposits, the share increased by 6 percentage points,” it said. The analysis based on population-group wise indicates that rural areas are the major source of incremental women depositors, the report added.

According to SBI, the share of women depositors in incremental rural deposits has increased from 37 per cent in FY20 to 66 per cent in FY22.

“Rural areas are followed by semi-urban ones. Interestingly, with some of the states making it mandatory that transfer of monetary resources can only be given to a women depositor, it is likely that the share of women depositors will continue to stay buoyant in bank deposits,” it further said.

“Since 2014, with the advent of PMJDY, the financialisaton of women is gaining traction. Both women depositors and women borrowers have increased in the country as a lot of policies and missions based on lifecycle approach for women have been implemented by the government in the last 8 years,” it said.

It is interesting to know that women’s share is increasing in all government-sponsored schemes. The share of women stands at 81 per cent in Stand-Up India, 71 per cent in MUDRA loans, 37 per cent in PMSBY and 27 per cent in PMJJBY, the report said.

“If we further dissect the data on the basis of bank-group wise figures, it is clear that the Regional Rural Banks are the major contributors in increased women depositors share. Even if we compare the FY22 data of RRBs over FY20, the share increased by substantial 60 percentage points,” it said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

One of the possible reasons for enhanced traction in opening of women accounts seems to be focus on opening accounts for all the members of SHGs (as against those of President and Secretary earlier), the state-run bank said.

For example, at State Bank of India, use of in-house developed app like DISA to open more accounts of sponsored RRBs is benefitting scores of women in particular, it added. Compliance and due diligence, with rigorous periodic KYC review is also ensuring that accounts of men that were opened earlier in liberalized era are getting closed more, noted the report.

Intriguingly, the share of women depositors in private sector banks and small finance banks remained constant in FY22 as compared to FY20. The share of women depositors in foreign banks declined by 11 percentage points. Interestingly, the same amount of increase was exhibited in the case of PSBs, stated the report.

According to SBI, the state-wise analysis indicate that the top four big states where the share of women depositors increased in FY22 over FY20 are Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. The declining share of women depositors in states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and a few North Eastern states is quite disturbing and needs course correction at the earliest, it said.