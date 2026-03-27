Women saw higher wage growth than men across all job types in 2025

In salaried jobs, females in 2025 earned only 76% of what males earn, little changed from 2022. (Image generated using AI)

Wages for women rose at a faster pace than for men across all three categories of jobs in 2025, according to the statistics ministry’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the last calendar year, released on Friday.

According to the data, 2025 saw earnings of females rise 7.2%, 8.8%, and 5.4% for salaried jobs, self-employment, and casual labour, respectively, compared to 2024. Meanwhile, earnings for males posted a growth of 5.8% and 8% for salaried jobs and self-employment, respectively, but fell by 0.2% for casual labour.

To be sure, women continue to earn much less than men. In salaried jobs, females in 2025 earned only 76% of what males earn, little changed from 2022. Meanwhile, in casual labour, income inequality saw slight improvement in 2025, with females earning 69% of what males did, up from 66% in 2024.