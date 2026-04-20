Women participation in economy rising, but presence at top dismal

With the economy posting impressive growth rates in recent years, the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) has risen from 33.9% in 2022 to 40% in 2025.

The Indian government has failed in its bid to get Parliamentary approval to bring forward the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, with its linkage to the delimitation bill proving to be a stumbling block.

Greater participation of women in the economy, though — and not just at the legislative level — is necessary for India to become a developed economy.

In 2023, the World Bank said that for India to become a developed economy by 2047, it had to grow nearly 8% every year, which was not possible with the low level of female participation in the workforce. In fact, a 2018 paper found that Indian constituencies with women legislators saw higher economic performance of about 1.8 percentage points per year compared to those with male lawmakers.