Women managers: Meghalaya tops list; Assam, Haryana last

Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab had the highest ratio of female workers as against male workers employed as legislators, senior officials and managers in 2019-20, the annual bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2019-20 showed. The report released by the National Statistical Office also showed that the ratio of female workers at senior- and middle-level management positions in rural areas was higher than urban areas in 2019-20, with some Northeastern states leading among all states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country.

States/UTs with the lowest ratio of female workers to total workers in managerial positions included Jammu & Kashmir (9.2 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Island (9 per cent), Delhi (7.9 per cent), Haryana (7.5 per cent) and Assam (6.9 per cent). These states also ranked lower for the senior and middle management roles.

Meghalaya topped the list among all states/UTs in 2019-20 with 34.1 per cent ratio of female workers to total workers employed in senior and middle management positions. Sikkim followed next with a ratio of 33.5 per cent, Mizoram with 33.3 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 32.3 per cent and Punjab with 32.1 per cent, the PLFS bulletin showed. The ratio of female workers to total workers employed in senior and middle managerial positions stood at 21.5 per cent in 2019-20, which was higher than 16.5 per cent in urban areas. Overall (rural and urban) ratio of female workers in senior and middle management positions stood at 18.8 per cent in 2019-20.

Among the ratio of female workers to male workers working as legislators, senior officials, and managers, Sikkim had the highest share with 50.4 per cent, followed by 47.9 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and 47.3 per cent in Punjab. For professionals and technical workers, the ratio of female workers to male workers in 2019-20 was highest for Sikkim (120.2 per cent), followed by Daman & Diu (110.7 per cent), and Meghalaya (101.5 per cent).

The ratio of female workers of 15-64 years to persons of age 15-64 years in the labour force, as per the usual status approach, was also higher at 30.1 per cent in rural areas in 2019-20 than 23.6 per cent in urban areas. The overall (both rural and urban) ratio of female workers stood at 28.2 per cent in 2019-20.

The quality of work attributed to female participation rate in the workforce has been an area of concern, a trend which has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The earlier released main report of PLFS 2019-20 had shown a surge in female labour force participation rate — a positive sign — but with the catch that much of this increase is in the most sub-optimal category of unpaid family workers.