Women borrowers rise at 14.2% CAGR, emerging as key growth drivers for lenders: Report

Women are emerging as one of the fastest-growing borrower segments in India’s credit market, with their numbers rising significantly faster than those of men over the past five years, according to a study by CRIF High Mark.

The credit bureau said the number of women borrowers grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% between December 2020 and December 2025, reaching 8.9 crore, compared with 8.2% growth among men during the same period.

Women borrowers also recorded stronger expansion in loan portfolios. Portfolio outstanding for women borrowers rose 23.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in December 2025, higher than 16.7% seen among male borrowers. Active loans among women increased 14.8% y-o-y — more than double the pace recorded for men.