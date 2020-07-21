Withdrawal of long-term motor insurance cover: How will it impact you

Another reason seen in withdrawing the long-term comprehensive motor insurance cover was the structure of No Claim Bonus (NCB) which wasn’t so clear in the long-term comprehensive policies. Another reason seen in withdrawing the long-term comprehensive motor insurance cover was the structure of No Claim Bonus (NCB) which wasn’t so clear in the long-term comprehensive policies.

Written by Sajja Praveen Chowdary

Planning to buy a new two-wheeler or four-wheeler anytime soon? You will be happy to know that you will be paying less from August 1, 2020, as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to scrap the long-term motor comprehensive insurance packages for three years for four-wheelers, and five years for two-wheelers.

The honourable Supreme Court of India in its order issued in August 2018 had directed making long-term motor third-party (TP) policy mandatory for vehicles. As per IRDAI’s directive, general insurer companies could only sell only three kinds of motor insurance policies.

The first would be a long term package cover which would have a 3-year TP and three-year own-damage (OD) cover for four-wheelers and 5-year TP and 5-year OD cover for two-wheelers. The second option would be a bundled product that would have 3-year TP and 1-year OD policy for four-wheelers and 5-year TP and 1-year OD policy for two-wheelers. The third option being, 3-year TP only policy for four-wheelers and 5-year TP only policy for two-wheelers.

What the new rule says

As per IRDAI’s latest order, the insurance regulator has withdrawn the first kind of product i.e. long term package cover which would have a 3-year TP and 3-year OD cover for four-wheelers and 5-year TP and 5-year OD cover for two-wheelers.

Though, it is important for the consumers to learn that, long term motor TP policies will continue to remain mandatory and upfront premium payment will have to be made for five and three years respectively for 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers and insurers will only be able to sell the long term policies in bundle form i.e. a product which would have 3-year TP and 1-year OD policy for 4-wheelers and 5-year TP and 1-year OD Policy for 2-wheelers.

Features and coverages for both own damage and third-party part remain the same as before, just that the own damage part is now limited to just 1 year.

Reasons for discontinuing the long-term comprehensive motor insurance

The regulatory body took the step of scrapping the long-term comprehensive motor insurance cover post taking feedback on the way the long term package products were priced and the manner in which they used to function. Moreover, distribution of long-term third party policies was found to be challenging as it is unaffordable for vehicle owners.

The possibility of forced selling or being linked to loans was high and that policyholders were burdened with long term product with no flexibility. Also, for the long term package products, if the customers were unhappy with the service of their current insurer, they still had to stick with the product as it was not so easy to alter the options in second year.

Another reason seen in withdrawing the long-term comprehensive motor insurance cover was the structure of No Claim Bonus (NCB) which wasn’t so clear in the long-term comprehensive policies. This led to some confusion amongst the consumers.

Impact on the consumers

For consumers, the move will bring down the cost of first-year insurance for new four-wheeler and two-wheeler buyers. It will also bring down the upfront cost of vehicle ownership for buyers which is a big win for consumers.

Additionally, it will also ensure that the customer is not made to continue with the same policy even if not satisfied as the buyer will have the ability to switch the motor own-damage cover to another insurer on the first-year renewal itself.

The author is the Head – Motor Insurance at Policybazaar.com. Views expressed are that of the author.

