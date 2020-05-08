With no SC relief in sight, auto industry petitions govt

Industry members also urged that the sector be given more time for registration of BS-IV vehicles sold till March 31 as lockdown has delayed matters. (File Photo) Industry members also urged that the sector be given more time for registration of BS-IV vehicles sold till March 31 as lockdown has delayed matters. (File Photo)

The auto industry, which is already reeling under the burden of low demand and high inventory, both of which have got accentuated with the lockdown, is staring at another big problem: How to meet the regulatory changes which have come into effect from April. Not getting any relief from the Supreme Court, the industry on Thursday sought the intervention of road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a video conference with the minister over the impact of COVID-19 on the automobile sector, members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Institute, sought that switchover to certain safety norms, which have kicked in from April, should be deferred by a year.

Industry members also urged that the sector be given more time for registration of BS-IV vehicles sold till March 31 as lockdown has delayed matters. Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra, said that around 20 per cent of the BS-IV vehicles sold within the March 31 deadline are still stuck with the concerned regional transport authorities (RTOs) for various reasons. —FE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.