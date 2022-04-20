With easing restrictions, don’t forget to add travel insurance to your trip checklist

Written by Amit Chhabra

The travel buzz is all set to be back as India as other countries raise the curtains off their skies after two-long years of the air-bubble pact. The sector that was probably the worst hit by the pandemic is foreseeing one of the busiest outbound years with bookings going up by 25 per cent ever since the restrictions were lifted. The eased out restriction on international travel definitely drives a positive sentiment across the travel industry, but not without the fear of the ongoing pandemic, especially with an all-new XE variant that is the subvariant of Omicron Covid-19.

Hence, with the changing pace of expeditions, it is essential not to let down one’s guard and have a travel insurance policy in place. Traditionally, the coverage primarily ranged from medical emergencies, flight cancellation, misplaced or lost luggage, and even loss of your money or passport. However, ever since the Covid infection triggered one wave after another, the IRDAI has mandated travel insurance policies to cover Covid-19 as well. This includes all existing and probable variants by treating them under medical emergency. In addition, it covers both domestic and international trips with some countries, making it mandatory to cover medical and other costs related to this ailment. So, with the easing of restrictions, and the recent Covid-19 surge in countries such as South Korea, China and parts of Europe, let’s apprise you of things to consider while adding travel insurance to your trip checklist:-

Medical Emergencies

Though the cases worldwide have seen a decline, the recurrent variants of the virus continue to be a matter of concern. Its transmissibility is said to be even higher than its precedents and can find its way through vaccinations and precautions. Thus, medical emergencies are still a very real possibility. Travel insurance will shield you against these emergencies, including accidents, with monetary assistance that you need during this time. It will also cover dental treatment, if needed, during the trip. However, insurers generally don’t cover a pre-existing condition, but one can opt for it as a special add-on in the policy. Also, a travel insurance policy will also come into play if need emergency evacuation due to a medical emergency. For instance, if you fall sick or get seriously injured and need to be brought back home, travel insurance will come to your rescue.

Trip Cancellation

With the pandemic still looming large, travel will never be as straightforward as before. Hence, always make room for large expenses that might occur due to trip cancellations or curtailment. Travel insurance mainly insures you against reasons beyond your control, such as death, sudden illness, Covid infection, natural calamity, flight cancellations, etc. But as this cover varies from one policy to another, it is recommended to know beforehand the protection scope and the different reasons and the terms of cancellation. The cost of travel insurance neutralises the overall loss that you might face. For instance, you can get a starting plan for as low as Rs 50 per day for a 15-day trip to the United Kingdom.

Baggage Mishandling

Baggage mishandling, which includes delays, misplacement and losses, can land you in major trouble in a foreign land. Therefore, it is advisable to have a cover that will protect you in this case. Additionally, it will also cover you financially from loss due to theft of luggage and passport.

Empathetic Visit

Facing a health exigency in a foreign country can be nothing short of a nightmare, and being away from family only adds to your woes. Hence, one can opt for the rider that covers a compassionate visit from a family member during overseas travel. This comes at an additional premium amount like all riders do. Scan carefully through policy documents to understand the co-payment terms that might apply here.

Though Covid might seem to be out of the woods for now, in reality, a swell in the positivity rate paints a different picture. To summarize, keep the flying spirit high with the opening of the skies, but not without exercising caution. Just like vaccination certificate or mask and sanitiser, an adequate travel insurance policy is your safety net. Needless to say, a higher cover means more sheet anchors. Correspondingly, check for the claims process and the claim settlement ratio for a hassle-free, swift, and cashless procedure. Lastly, compare the policies online to see the coverage, and other conditions before you stamp the passport pages.

The author is Head-Health & Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com. The views expressed are that of the author.