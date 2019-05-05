With CoC rejecting its latest bid for Jaypee Infra, no clarity on Suraksha’s next move

For Suraksha Realty owner Sudhir Valia, the decision of financial creditors of Jaypee Infratech turning down Suraksha’s bid for the debt-ridden company for the second time on Friday, comes as yet another setback.

Members representing only 23.47 per cent of the voting rights assented to the bid submitted by Suraksha Realty and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Pvt. Ltd.

This decision is a defeat for the consortium, which was expected to be the only bidder left in the fray after lenders rejected an earlier proposal by state-owned NBCC.

Jaypee now has the option of heading for a third round of bidding, which would see NBCC participating after the government earlier this week cleared its revised resolution plan to take over the debt-laden entity under the insolvency process.

It is not clear whether the Suraksha Realty-led consortium will submit a revised bid in case of a third round. Jaypee Infratech’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) is expected to meet again on May 9.

The rejection is the latest in a series of setbacks for Suraksha Realty and Valia, who were dragged into controversy late last year in connection with another firm – Sun Pharma.

In November 2018, it came to light that Australian brokerage firm Macquarie had issued a note which questioned the corporate governance norms of the Indian drug major, in which Valia is a director.

The note reportedly raised questions about Valia — who is also the brother-in-law of Sun Pharma promoter Dilip Shanghvi — and alleged guarantees made by Sun Pharma to several entities, including Suraksha Realty.

Later, it was reported that a “potential whistleblower” had also raised similar questions.

Between November 30 and December 6 last year, Sun Pharma’s stock price on the NSE had dropped over 14 per cent.

The whistleblower reportedly alleged that Sun Pharma had dealings with a subsidiary, and that money was allegedly laundered and lent from the subsidiary to Suraksha Realty.

The Indian Express reported in December 2018 that another issue had been raised over why Lakshdeep Investments and Finance is not considered a “promoter entity”, when its ownership lies with Valia. According to the BSE, in September 2018, Valia owned around 1.4 crore shares in Sun Pharma.

At the same time, Sun Pharma and Valia reportedly claimed these allegations were false. Valia reportedly claimed there was “no diversion of funds” from Sun Pharma.

Sun reportedly said that Lakshdeep is an investment company of Valia and that, as per the then legal advice the

drug maker had received, it classified the same as a non-promoter entity and made disclosures accordingly.