With China on board, BRICS calls for boosting transport potential while respecting ‘ territorial integrity’

3 min readSep 12, 2026 07:28 PM IST
BRICS nations, in a joint statement issued Saturday, reaffirmed their commitment to enhance transport potential, including in civil aviation, while also respecting the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of all member states.
India, China, Russia, and Brazil are among the top five countries in the world with the largest railway and road networks.
The joint declaration is also significant as India and China are often at the loggerheads in developing high-altitude roads, tunnels, and bridges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in the region like Arunachal Pradesh.
“We welcome the outcomes of the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meeting held in Nagpur and look forward to further promoting transport dialogue, including in civil aviation, to meet the demand of all stakeholders and to enhance the BRICS countries’ transport potential while also respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, while carrying out transport cooperation,” the statement said.
The joint declaration further said the BRICS countries will deepen cooperation in the sector with a view to develop sustainable and resilient transport infrastructure as it plays a critical role in economic growth.
“We acknowledge the importance of embedding circular economy principles into the development and maintenance of transport infrastructure across BRICS countries, and promoting sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon aviation fuels as means for reducing carbon emissions in international aviation,” said the intergovernmental body.
While welcoming the different BRICS forums such as Urban Mobility Hub, Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework and low carbon aviation fuel, it also called for the discussion on the BRICS Railway Research Network proposal.
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Regarding digital connectivity, the declaration highlights “submarine cable infrastructure” as an essential foundation for international digital connectivity and network resilience.
A dedicated Task Force finalised the ‘BRICS Cable Requirements: directive brief’ and is progressing toward a technical and economic feasibility study for establishing a high-speed communication network linked by submarine cables across BRICS nations.
To facilitate investment, BRICS leaders endorsed a Technical Report on PPP models and de-risking mechanisms from the Task Force on Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure, while reaffirming the New Development Bank (NDB) as a pivotal driver for funding development priorities and mobilising infrastructure resources across emerging economies, reinforced by research from the BRICS Think Tank Network for Finance.
“We underscore the growing role of the New Development Bank (NDB) in meeting the development priorities and infrastructure needs of EMDCs. We encourage further efforts by the Bank to steadily expand its capacity to mobilise resources, foster innovation, expand local currency financing, diversify funding sources, and support impactful projects that advance sustainable development, reduce inequality, and promote infrastructure investments and economic integration,” the joint statement said.
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The statement reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to people-centred urban development, with a focus on inclusive, sustainable, resilient and liveable cities, including affordable housing, water and sanitation, sustainable mobility, waste management and other essential urban services.
The declaration also opposed unilateral and protectionist measures, including carbon border adjustment mechanisms, that violate international law and undermine developing countries’ efforts to combat climate change and build resilience.