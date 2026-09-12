With China on board, BRICS calls for boosting transport potential while respecting ‘ territorial integrity’

Regarding digital connectivity, the declaration highlights “submarine cable infrastructure” as an essential foundation for international digital connectivity and network resilience. (Image: @MEAIndia/X)

BRICS nations, in a joint statement issued Saturday, reaffirmed their commitment to enhance transport potential, including in civil aviation, while also respecting the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of all member states.

India, China, Russia, and Brazil are among the top five countries in the world with the largest railway and road networks.

The joint declaration is also significant as India and China are often at the loggerheads in developing high-altitude roads, tunnels, and bridges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in the region like Arunachal Pradesh.

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“We welcome the outcomes of the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meeting held in Nagpur and look forward to further promoting transport dialogue, including in civil aviation, to meet the demand of all stakeholders and to enhance the BRICS countries’ transport potential while also respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, while carrying out transport cooperation,” the statement said.