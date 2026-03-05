With 25,900 quintals of rice, foodgrains arrive in Mizoram via rail for the first time

With this, Aizawl became the fourth Northeast capital to be connected with the Indian Railways grid.

Nearly seven months after the first train chugged into Aizawl, Railways have transported its maiden foodgrain consignment to Mizoram capital — in a push for freight-loading in northeastern parts of the country.

Officials said that a cargo train, comprising 42 wagons carrying around 25,900 quintals of rice from Punjab, arrived at Sairang Railway station on Tuesday. Sairang is almost 20 kms away from the main Aizawl city.

On September 13, 2025, Aizawl was connected to the Indian Railways network for the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang strategic line. With this, Aizawl became the fourth Northeast capital to be connected with the Indian Railways grid.