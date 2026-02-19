Will work with India to test safety and security of AI models: Anthropic CEO
Anthropic would like to work with India on “testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks,” and share information with the Indian government to address the economic impacts of AI, Amodei said.
India, being the world’s largest democracy, can be a partner and leader in addressing the global security and economic risks of artificial intelligence (AI), Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei said Thursday, during his keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit.
“India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks… On the risks, India is the world’s largest democracy and can be a partner and leader in addressing the global security and economic risks of the technology,” he said.
Amodei also said that he was particularly concerned about the “autonomous behavior of AI models, (and) their potential for misuse by individuals and governments”. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Anthropic’s large language model Claude was used in a classified operation by the US department of defence, during its operation to kidnap Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela.
“We’d like to work with India on testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks in the tradition that was started by many global and national AI security institutes around the world… Even more, we see a particularly strong opportunity to work with India on studying the economic questions (around AI),” he added.Amodei said that AI will “greatly grow” the economic pie including in India and the Global South.
“As part of our Anthropic Economic Futures program and Anthropic Economic Index, we publish statistical insights into how AI impacts jobs in the economy… We’re excited to increasingly share this information, exchange information with the Indian government to share insights and inform evidence-based policy making, convene meetings with economists, labor leaders, and policy makers to adjust, to to to adapt to the economic impacts of AI,” he said.
Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens.
Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include:
The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India.
Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem.
Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide.
Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting.
Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan.
Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More