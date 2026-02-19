Will work with India to test safety and security of AI models: Anthropic CEO

Anthropic would like to work with India on “testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks,” and share information with the Indian government to address the economic impacts of AI, Amodei said.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario AmodeiAnthropic CEO Dario Amodei at the India-AI Impact Summit. (Source: X/ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

India, being the world’s largest democracy, can be a partner and leader in addressing the global security and economic risks of artificial intelligence (AI), Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei said Thursday, during his keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit.

Anthropic would like to work with India on “testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks,” and share information with the Indian government to address the economic impacts of AI, Amodei said.

“India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks… On the risks, India is the world’s largest democracy and can be a partner and leader in addressing the global security and economic risks of the technology,” he said.

Amodei also said that he was particularly concerned about the “autonomous behavior of AI models, (and) their potential for misuse by individuals and governments”. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Anthropic’s large language model Claude was used in a classified operation by the US department of defence, during its operation to kidnap Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela.

“We’d like to work with India on testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks in the tradition that was started by many global and national AI security institutes around the world… Even more, we see a particularly strong opportunity to work with India on studying the economic questions (around AI),” he added.Amodei said that AI will “greatly grow” the economic pie including in India and the Global South.

Also Read | At Delhi AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi unveils ‘MANAV’ vision for artificial intelligence

“As part of our Anthropic Economic Futures program and Anthropic Economic Index, we publish statistical insights into how AI impacts jobs in the economy… We’re excited to increasingly share this information, exchange information with the Indian government to share insights and inform evidence-based policy making, convene meetings with economists, labor leaders, and policy makers to adjust, to to to adapt to the economic impacts of AI,” he said.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Govt, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules 2011, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Indian express news, current affairs
Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement