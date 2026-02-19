Will work with India to test safety and security of AI models: Anthropic CEO

India, being the world’s largest democracy, can be a partner and leader in addressing the global security and economic risks of artificial intelligence (AI), Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei said Thursday, during his keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit.

Anthropic would like to work with India on “testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks,” and share information with the Indian government to address the economic impacts of AI, Amodei said.

“India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks… On the risks, India is the world’s largest democracy and can be a partner and leader in addressing the global security and economic risks of the technology,” he said.