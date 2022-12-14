Will collect ‘uniform & harmonised’ anonymised datasets: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Centre will soon start collecting “uniform and harmonised” anonymised datasets under the National Data Governance Framework Policy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Tuesday. He said that India has a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a robust artificial intelligence ecosystem. “So, we expect companies to increasingly use this large database to train their AI models,” he added.

Addressing a conference of the working group related to development work under the G-20 Summit in Mumbai, he said, “We must view the digital economy through a combined prism of trust and protection. We must work together to build a new international framework for technology, digital internet, and indeed data that mainstream the public good and Sustainable Development”. Chandrasekhar said that the use of datasets through innovative technologies will have a “far-reaching impact and will benefit development work at the grassroot level and expand digitisation”. “It is critical that we find the right balance between data sovereignty and protection on one hand, and the notion of a data commons that could benefit the global community,” he added.

Speaking separately at a ministerial roundtable in Dubai, Chandrasekhar highlighted the Prime Minister’s pitch for building “trusted corridors for technologies and innovation with countries”.