scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Will collect ‘uniform & harmonised’ anonymised datasets: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar said that the use of datasets through innovative technologies will have a “far-reaching impact and will benefit development work at the grassroot level and expand digitisation”.

“So, we expect companies to increasingly use this large database to train their AI models,” he said." (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Centre will soon start collecting “uniform and harmonised” anonymised datasets under the National Data Governance Framework Policy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Tuesday. He said that India has a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a robust artificial intelligence ecosystem. “So, we expect companies to increasingly use this large database to train their AI models,” he added.

Addressing a conference of the working group related to development work under the G-20 Summit in Mumbai, he said, “We must view the digital economy through a combined prism of trust and protection. We must work together to build a new international framework for technology, digital internet, and indeed data that mainstream the public good and Sustainable Development”. Chandrasekhar said that the use of datasets through innovative technologies will have a “far-reaching impact and will benefit development work at the grassroot level and expand digitisation”. “It is critical that we find the right balance between data sovereignty and protection on one hand, and the notion of a data commons that could benefit the global community,” he added.

Speaking separately at a ministerial roundtable in Dubai, Chandrasekhar highlighted the Prime Minister’s pitch for building “trusted corridors for technologies and innovation with countries”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:25:16 am
Next Story

Pune-based runner cracks toughest UTB in Thailand

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close