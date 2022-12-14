Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh Kant

India assumed G20 Presidency at a juncture when the world is grappling with fear of recession in the advanced economies, persistent inflation, rising interest rates and unemployment. This is for the first time that India will set the agenda for the world. In an interview on the side-lines of the G20 conference in Mumbai, India’s G20 Sherpa AMITABH KANT told HITESH VYAS and GEORGE MATHEW that over the next one-year, the country will bring the major challenges to the centre-stage and will adopt a progressive and forward-looking approach to resolve them.

What is the key agenda India would like to set during its G20 Presidency?

I think there are various challenges before the world. Right now, a looming crisis of slowdown, inflation … and inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth is one challenge. About 200 million people have gone below the poverty line, 100 million people have lost their jobs, so accelerating the pace for a sustainable development goal is another challenge. Accelerating women-led development is the third challenge. The fourth challenge is about digital transformation and digital public good which India has built. And the fifth is about transforming multilateral institutions for the needs of the 21st century.

How do you see India playing a major role in mitigating these challenges?

India will bring these issues to centre stage, discuss and bring consensus. We will adopt, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, a very action oriented, decisive and a progressive and forward-looking approach. We will be ambitious on this.

What are the benefits that you foresee from all these meetings?

One is that unlike conferences like CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) or NAM (Non-Aligned Movement), this (G20) is not for just a few days, but spread all through the year. So, 215 meetings, spread across the country this year, gives an opportunity to transform your cities, to be able to showcase your culture, cuisine and many other things. This is just a huge opportunity.

What kind of concrete plan do you see emerging from the G20 meeting?

Let the meetings be held. Discussions have just started … there is a priority. There are many meetings to be held. Concrete results will unfold as we go along.

Do you expect any policy changes from the Indian side depending on the deliberations?

I think states should use this opportunity to bring ease of doing business and ease of living. This is a moment to transform ourselves also. Like the world will transform itself as we go along, they (states) should also transform themselves.

Do you think more needs to be done regarding the ease of doing business?

We have to do it. Every minute and every day we should keep transforming ourselves to be competitive in the global economy. For every state and every Union territory, this is an opportunity to attract investment, to be able to become easy and simple.

Do you expect any big inflows after this?

This is India’s decade. If you look at Morgan Stanley’s recent report, it says that because of the demography and the fact that India has taken massive reforms, this is an opportunity for India to move forward. And this is a huge opportunity for states to transform themselves.

What are the expectations from G20 members?

Expectations are that we are able to bring all of them on the same table throughout the year. We have unfolded our priorities, which will be discussed and debated through the year. We have to discuss these priorities throughout the year to be able to bring all the leadership (on the same page).

Are you talking to states also regarding this?

The Prime Minister has spoken to the Chief Ministers, Governors and to all the Opposition leaders also.