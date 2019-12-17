Wholesale inflation rises to 0.58% in November

Despite muted rise in prices of fuel and manufactured products, the country’s WPI inflation has been impacted by sustained double-digit growth in commodities like food articles, vegetables and pulses as well as a continued spike in onion prices. Despite muted rise in prices of fuel and manufactured products, the country’s WPI inflation has been impacted by sustained double-digit growth in commodities like food articles, vegetables and pulses as well as a continued spike in onion prices.

The overall price level of wholesale goods rose 0.58 per cent in November as against 0.16 per cent in October on the back of a rise in food prices, shows data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Monday.

After a slowdown in India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation since June, this is the first month where the government has recorded an uptick.

Despite muted rise in prices of fuel and manufactured products, the country’s WPI inflation has been impacted by sustained double-digit growth in commodities like food articles, vegetables and pulses as well as a continued spike in onion prices. The data comes nearly a week after the government recorded a three-year high in retail price inflation, which rose 5.54 per cent in November due to higher food prices.

Wholesale prices of food articles, which contribute to 15.26 per cent of the WPI, rose 11.08 per cent in November 2019 over the same month in the previous year. Milk prices, which makes up 4.44 per cent of the index, grew 1.60 per cent. Wholesale prices of onions, which makes up 0.16 per cent of the index, jumped 172.30 per cent, while vegetables, contributing to 1.87 of the WPI, also saw a 45.32 per cent spike in prices.

Prices of pulses, accounting for 0.64 per cent of the index, grew 16.59 per cent, while eggs, meat and fish, which make up 2.4 per cent, saw an 8.15 per cent rise in prices. At the same time, the price rise in non-food articles, which contribute around 4.12 per cent, slowed to 1.93 per cent from a 2.35 per cent rise recorded in October. Cereal prices, too, rose at a slower rate of 7.93 per cent in November compared with an 8.32 per cent rise recorded in October.

Manufactured food products, which account for 9.12 per cent of the index, also grew 5.05 per cent in November.

Apart from food items, other segments that witnessed a rise in prices include manufactured cement, lime and plaster and other manufactured transport equipment, which recorded a 5.24 per cent and 5.63 increase respectively.

“Due to the weak consumption demand the core inflation in November 2019 also remained benign and came in at -1.7 per cent, marking the fourth consecutive month of deflation,” said Sinha. said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings.

