Wholesale inflation eases to 2.26% in February against 3.1% in January

Wholesale inflation eased to 2.26 per cent in February as compared to 3.1 per cent in the previous month, according to government data released on Monday. Wholesale inflation – the rate of increase in wholesale prices as determined by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) – had stood at 2.93 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous year.
Last week, data released by National Statistical Office showed that retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.58 per cent in February with the food inflation moderating to 10.81 per cent from 13.63 per cent a month ago.
(More details to follow)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.