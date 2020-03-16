Wholesale inflation eases to 2.26% in February against 3.1% in January

Wholesale inflation eased to 2.26 per cent in February. (File Photo) Wholesale inflation eased to 2.26 per cent in February. (File Photo)

Wholesale inflation eased to 2.26 per cent in February as compared to 3.1 per cent in the previous month, according to government data released on Monday. Wholesale inflation – the rate of increase in wholesale prices as determined by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) – had stood at 2.93 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Last week, data released by National Statistical Office showed that retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.58 per cent in February with the food inflation moderating to 10.81 per cent from 13.63 per cent a month ago.

(More details to follow)

